Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

42 Apps Spying on Your Kids Without Your Permission

byAug 11, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

Something happens the second your baby is born. You're different; more cautious (read: paranoid) and completely oblivious to the increased number of times you offer to sanitize the hands of friends and family.

Know what else? You make promises you can't keep, like the time you swore you'd never let your kid use an iPad and then bought one "just in case they got bored" in the car while driving to grandma's house.

It's OK; you're human. You're also not alone. Millions of kids rely on this technology to stay busy every day. So many in fact, that other companies have stepped up their game to steal you away from Apple's kid-friendly business. So, what’s the big deal? (Aside from the fact that too much screen time can contribute to speech delays and have lifelong effects.)

According to the Washington Post, a lot of things can happen, especially if you use apps from the Walt Disney Co. to entertain your children.

A recent class-action federal lawsuit, directed at Disney and three other software companies, claims that the mobile apps they built together violate COPPA, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal data on some of their youngest customers and illegally sharing with advertisers—without parental consent.

The lawsuit accuses Disney of allowing software companies to embed trackers in apps such as “Disney Princess Palace Pets” and “Where’s My Water? 2.” Once installed, this software can share information from your child's device “exfiltrate that information off the smart device for advertising and other commercial purposes.” In other words, it allows advertisers to know more about your kids than you probably are comfortable with them knowing.

“These are heavy-duty technologies, industrial-strength data and analytic companies whose role is to track and monetize individuals,” said Jeffrey Chester, the executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy. “These should not be in little children’s apps.”

Though Disney maintains that their data collection and use policies for Disney apps created for children and families are strict and firmly adhered to, the Federal Trade Commission says that online services that target users under the age of 13 should display such guidelines in a privacy policy that is clear and easy to read.

But what about the kids using these apps, and the fact that every parent with an iPad is now scrambling to figure out which apps are spying on their family?

Want to know which apps are possibly being used to collect information on your kids? Here's a full list of the apps named in the complaint:

  • AvengersNet
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Perfect Match
  • Cars Lightening League
  • Club Penguin Island
  • Color by Disney
  • Disney Color and Play
  • Disney Crossy Road
  • Disney Dream Treats
  • Disney Emoji Blitz
  • Disney Gif
  • Disney Jigsaw Puzzle!
  • Disney LOL
  • Disney Princess: Story Theater
  • Disney Store Become
  • Disney Story Central
  • Disney's Magic Timer by Oral-B
  • Disney Princess: Charmed Adventures
  • Dodo Pop
  • Disney Build It Frozen
  • DuckTales: Remastered
  • Frozen Free Fall
  • Frozen Free Fall: Icy Shot
  • Good Dinosaur Storybook Deluxe
  • Inside Out Thought Bubbles
  • Maleficent Free Fall
  • Miles from Tomorrowland: Missions
  • Moana Island Life
  • Olaf's Adventures
  • Palace Pets in Whisker Haven
  • Sofia the First Color and Play
  • Sofia the First Secret Library
  • Star Wars: Puzzle DroidsTM
  • Star WarsTM: Commander
  • Temple Run: Oz
  • Temple Run: Brave
  • The Lion Guard
  • Toy Story: Story Theater
  • Where’s My Water?
  • Where's My Mickey?
  • Where's My Water? 2
  • Where’s My Water? Lite/Where’s My Water? Free
  • Zootopia Crime Files: Hidden Object

Parents: We may not be perfect, but we do know how to delete.

RELATED

Babysitter Busted For Horrible Video She Posted on Snapchat

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Indoor Heat Stroke Is a Thing You Should Know About
Aug 11, 2017

42 Apps Spying on Your Kids Without Your Permission
Aug 11, 2017

Babysitter Busted For Horrible Video She Posted on Snapchat
Aug 11, 2017

No, Unplugging With a Newborn Isn't a Good Plan
Aug 10, 2017

The FDA Says This Fertility Treatment Isn't Legit
Aug 09, 2017

Getting in the Mood Has Never Been More Efficient for Parents
Aug 09, 2017

Actual Proof Moms Get Less Sleep Than Everyone Else
Aug 08, 2017

14 Names Nobody Wants to Call Their Kids Anymore
Aug 07, 2017

Antibiotics You Should Avoid While Pregnant
Aug 07, 2017
More Results