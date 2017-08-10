No, Unplugging With a Newborn Isn't a Good Plan

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed their daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder into the world July 25, and we’re dying to know if things are going according to plan for the first-time parents.
“What plan?” you ask. Oh, the one that 29-year-old Reed, star of “Twilight” shared with Fit Pregnancy and Baby while she was still pregnant:
“We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves. After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, ‘How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?’ You don’t get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.”
Hmm, we wonder how that’s going?
First-time parents can be so cute and so utterly clueless. They make plans for how things will go when the baby comes as if the baby is actually going to do anything according to plan. Then there are first-time celebrity parents like 29-year-old Reed and 38-year-old Somerhalder of “The Vampire Diaries,” who have the privilege of money, a flexible schedule and who knows what else, so they make plans for how things will go when the baby comes that go beyond cute and clueless to downright absurd.
We’re not knocking that Reed and Somerhalder want to create a bubble of bliss in which to get to know their baby for the first 30 days; no, of course not. It’s a beautiful idea. BUT COME ON?! A month of silence?
So, no one there to give the new parents a break so that they can get some sleep? No one there to help with laundry? What about doctors? Babies need follow-ups. What about a lactation consultant? Breastfeeding may be the most natural thing in the world, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy for everyone, and what if their baby doesn't latch? There are a lot of weird but normal things that happen those first few weeks of breastfeeding.
And the whole turning off of the phones? Seriously? Phones are very useful when you have newborns. They take pictures, they call doctors or nurses when you don’t know what to do, they have white noise apps to help the baby sleep and you can order stuff for the baby on them so you don’t actually have to take the baby out of the house for anything from diapers to groceries.
Who knows, maybe Reed and Somerhalder will successfully complete their month of silence, but it doesn’t matter if they do or don’t because all that really matters is that they have a happy, healthy and cared for little girl.
Congratulations to the new parents, we wish them and their daughter the very best! (And if you need something, you can just turn your phone on and tweet us. We'll be ready with some frozen meals and the offer to babysit while you nap.)