Mom Brings Back a Brilliant Trick to Fit Into Those Pre-Pregnancy Jeans

byAug 15, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

Wait, don't toss those favorite pre-pregnancy jeans just yet! Thanks to a reminder by vlogger and mom of three, Anna Saccone, moms don't have to say goodbye to their one-of-a-kind pants or shop for new maternity clothes.

Saccone recently posted a two-photo reveal of how she's holding together her pre-pregnancy jeans, four months after giving birth to her youngest girl. Instead of giving them up or growing frustrated with her new body, the mom she uses a hair tie trick that has been quietly going around for ages.

amotherplace

NOBODY TOLD ME THIS!!!! Epic postnatal hack from @annasaccone Thank you!!! ・・・ 4 months postpartum and I'm finally fitting into my pre-pregnancy jeans...NOT!! 😜😅 But seriously this hair-tie trick is the biz if you're either side of a pregnancy, have eaten too many brownies or just feeling bloated 😂👌🏼 Also just wanted to give an example of how what you see on Instagram isn't always necessarily "real" - I mean god knows what other tricks I might have hiding under my floaty tops 😳🤔😂 #postpartumbody #keepingitreal #hairtietrick #postpregnancybody #browniebaby #nobodytoldme

Simply take a hair tie or rubberband and slip it through the button hole. Then create a secure knot around that hole by putting one end of the elastic through the other end's hole and pulling tight. To fasten, hook the newly formed loop over the button, and tada! You now have a few more inches to work with AND you spent almost nothing on it.

"Seriously this hair-tie trick is the biz if you're either side of a pregnancy, have eaten too many brownies or just feeling bloated," Saccone wrote.

annasaccone

This little girl is growing so fast! Finally fits into this Ted Baker baby grow which looked HUGE when she was a newborn 😭🙈 She "talks" a mile a minute (trying to keep up with her big brother & sister!) is starting to grab her toys and my least favourite new development - likes to pinch my boob while she feeds 😬😱😫 But how can you be cross with this face?? Even if it does hurt like hell...still has those pretty blue eyes but I think she might end up a blondie like me 👩🏼💞👶🏼 #4monthold #alessiafrancesca #4monthspostpartum #3rdbaby

The trick works so well with flowy or longer tops that hide the jeans' now hacked waistband, it makes you wonder what other hacks Instagram-perfect moms are utilizing.

"Also (I) just wanted to give an example of how what you see on Instagram isn't always necessarily 'real'—I mean god knows what other tricks I might have hiding under my floaty tops," Saccone, who has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube, wrote.

It's rare to see celeb moms post very real, even very messy pictures that just tell it like it is. But when they do, we can all appreciate it. Moms everywhere are loving Saccone for keeping it real.

"I love this post so so much!! I was beating myself up about how all mums on Instagram seem to have brilliant bodies and snap straight back, but I love how you are so honest and use your platform to promote realness about parenthood, pregnancy and especially postpartum when we are so vulnerable!" wrote mom @mummasummers.

So the next time you need a little more breathing room around the belly, stop fighting the jeans and give this a go. No one's judging here!

Actually, excuse us while we go find some hairbands, too.

