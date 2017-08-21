Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

People Are Still Hating on the Mom With 'Pregnancy Abs'

byAug 21, 2017
Photograph by Getty Images

When Sarah Stage posted her fitness routines and photos of her smaller-than-usual baby bump, somehow still blessed with abs, the backlash was immediate. People criticized her for endangering her baby by keeping her body trim and taut through pregnancy. That was in 2015. Now, 31 weeks pregnant with her second child, Stage is once again facing the wrath of "Instagram medical experts."

And she's putting them in their place.

sarahstage

Hello #thirdtrimester! 👶🏻 These past #7months have flown by 😱Trying to stay in the moment & enjoy every second since we don't plan on having any more babies after this one!! 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦Thanks for all of your support with my fitness ebook & nutrition guide 💪🏼I hope you are loving it 💕 and thank you @hotmiamistyles for this cute orange bikini 👙#7monthspregnant

Last week, Stage posted a response to the endless hateful comments that her body is "not normal" and "can't be healthy," to accusations that she's starving her baby ("please eat some pickles and chocolate," writes one commenter) and to jokes of "where's the baby" and "this is how I look like after eating one biscuit."

"As I'm nearing 8 months, I've wanted to share what's been on my mind. Since I've announced my second pregnancy, I've had certain 'Instagram medical experts' tell me what I should and shouldn't do. And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OB-GYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don't do it! I always do what's best for my growing baby and put him first!" Stage writes.

sarahstage

As I'm nearing #8months I've wanted to share what's been on my mind. Since I've announced my second pregnancy, I've had certain "Instagram medical experts" tell me what I should and shouldn't do.. And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don't do it! I always do what's best for my growing baby and put him first! It's a proven medical fact that continuing exercising while pregnant has many health benefits for you and baby 🤰🏻👶🏻 Clearly, I have greatly reduced the intensity of my workouts and stick to at home home exercises from my Fitness Ebook 2-3x a week. There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I'm obsessed with how I "look" but in fact I'm obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life 😊 Alternatively, I don't judge anyone who chooses to not be active while pregnant etc. as it's their own life... I'm just sharing my pregnancy journey and appreciate the positive support from most of you ❤️ #thirdtrimester #7monthspregnant #8monthspregnant

The fitness model and mom goes on to say that exercising while pregnant has many benefits for mom and baby. (It's true.) She also details that while she has greatly reduced the intensity of her workouts, she still exercises not because she's obsessed with how she looks but because she's obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle for her and her children.

"Alternatively, I don't judge anyone who chooses to not be active while pregnant, as it's their own life. I'm just sharing my pregnancy journey and appreciate the positive support from most of you," she ends the post.

Women everywhere praised Stage for how she dealt with the shade being thrown at her.

"You don't owe anyone any explanation. You clearly can see how happy your son is and how you still manage to do all while still giving your son 💯," writes one woman.

"People always want to judge. Yet most people forget that most women who are pregnant care about the health of their baby, so, chances are, regardless of their physical size, their body is naturally responding to their lifestyle," comments a nurse. "It honestly makes me laugh looking at all these comments and unsolicited 'medical advice' from these uneducated and ignorant people."

sarahstage

We're excited !!! #31weeks 👶🏻 (📸: @von_jackson glam: @makeupbybrittneynicole )

Stage tried to roll back the hate during her first pregnancy as well. She told "Good Morning America" at the time, "As long as the baby is healthy, I don't think anything else matters. I don't know how someone could say something like that to a pregnant woman—that is so rude."

Her first baby, James Hunter, was born a healthy 8 pounds and 7 ounces, 22 inches long, with an Apgar score of eight to nine, on April 14, 2015.

sarahstage

Omg I miss his rolls 😻🥐😹 #tbt

Seriously, how can anyone say anything more after seeing James' cute baby rolls? Leave the mama be.

And thanks, Sarah, for showing us healthy pregnancies don't always have to look the same.

