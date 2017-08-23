Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Mom Shares Wickedly Funny Pregnancy Pics and We're Here For It

byAug 23, 2017

Maya Vorderstrasse had a baby, then discovered two months later that she was pregnant again. OMG, right? The soon-to-be mom of "Irish twins" decided to document her second pregnancy via Instagram like she had her first.

Here she is with her newborn, Zoey, announcing her second pregnancy. At first, she was keeping the whole thing Instagram pretty.

There's nothing wrong with sweet and pretty, but can we all agree that not everything about pregnancy is sweet and pretty? At a certain point, Vorderstrasse decided to get really real.

mayavorderstrasse

We've been keeping a secret! Our little family is not so little anymore.... Baby #2 is in the making! Zoey will be a big sister in August, and we couldn't be any happier! 👶🏼👶🏼 #pregnancyannouncement #momswithcameras #vscobaby #babynumber2 #family #irishtwins #pregnant #12weekspregnant

mayavorderstrasse

Dat bump life 🤘🏼 #27weekspregnant

"Up until about halfway through the pregnancy, I was still taking pretty pictures, but I would try and insert a relatable caption," she told ABC News. "But then it came to a point where I said, 'I'm way too tired and hurting. I can't pretend it's this amazing feeling all the time.' It's hard, I was achy and I had my other child crawling and I felt fake, portraying something that just wasn't my reality.”

mayavorderstrasse

Hold that thought. Gotta pee. Again. #pregnancyproblems 🤰🏻

She used a letter board to put into words what she was going through and the results are funny AF.

Turns out her wicked, realistic and utterly relatable sense of humor was something the internet was craving badly because the likes started pouring in.

mayavorderstrasse

Dangerous territory, husband 🤰🏻👿 #33weekspregnant

"When my first one went viral and got over 6,000 ‘likes,’ the one where I'm [fake] choking my husband because he took my food, that was the one that made me realize how much people like these and could relate," Vorderstrasse said. "People were messaging me saying, 'Oh, my gosh, that's exactly how I feel. Thank you for being so honest about that.' They feel like it's OK to not have it all together and these other moms felt like they belonged somewhere reading my posts."

As the weeks progressed, she kept bringing the real and the funny.

mayavorderstrasse

So I made him try being me for an hour. Didn't last 15 min. #39weekspregnant #heymileywhatsgood #ilovemyhusband 💃🏻👊🏻🔥

And it was really funny.

mayavorderstrasse

How can that fit through that??!? Asking for a friend... 😫#40weekspregnant

Come on, what mother hasn’t wondered HOW something that big is going to get through something that small?!

Then, on August 3, Hazel was born.

mayavorderstrasse

Hello, everyone! 👶🏼. I'm slowly getting to the beautiful messages everyone has sent me, I can't believe I have such thoughtful friends here, thank you so so so much!!

But Vorderstrasse isn’t done documenting the truth.

mayavorderstrasse

Don't act like you don't know 😳😖💛 . It has been rough, but we are getting there.There's blood, excruciating pain, and so many tears, but I'd do it all over again for her. If it hadn't worked out, she would have been bottle fed too like Zoey was after 6 months, because feeding your baby shouldn't be anyone's business but yours and baby's!!! DO WHAT WORKS FOR YOU! *My incredible, comfortable and easy maternity hoodie is by @boobdesign *My delicious lactation treats and tea are by @mrspatels and THEY EVEN HAVE CHOCOLATE!

She's lettin' new mamas know that she feels their pain and that they are not alone.

Hey, representation matters! If all we ever see are images of blissful pregnancies and perfectly poised new moms, how are those of us who aren't feeling all that blissful and think that Poise is something you buy to help you with your newly acquired bladder leaking issue supposed to feel?

Kudos to Vorderstrasse for sharing the good, the bad and the ugly sides of pregnancy, but most of all for making us laugh at the truth of it all.

mayavorderstrasse

And somehow managed to make me cry! I'M LIKE GO AWAY. NO, STAY! HUG ME. NO, DON'T TOUCH ME! UGH!!!!! . Hormones made me cry because: I couldn't find the remote I made an ugly pancake I was scared Tim's car would fall into a lake (WHAT THE ?) I didn't want to be alone I wanted to be alone I thought my baby was so pretty I wanted my mom I wanted to go to an all you can eat buffet, but couldn't WHAT HAS MADE YOU CRY POSTPARTUM?! . My perfectly comfortable nursing bra is from @bravadodesigns My incredible postpartum leggings are from @baobeimaternity

Postpartum hormones are no joke, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t joke about them.

RELATED

Too Many Parents Are Putting Their Babies to Sleep the Wrong Way

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Day Care Worker Caught Duct-Taping Toddler to Chair
Aug 23, 2017

Mom Shares Wickedly Funny Pregnancy Pics and We're Here For It
Aug 23, 2017

Too Many Parents Are Putting Their Babies to Sleep the Wrong Way
Aug 23, 2017

Chrissy Teigen Copes With Mom-Shamers, Just Like Us
Aug 22, 2017

Mom Outraged After School Will Not Let Son Attend Because of His Long Hair
Aug 22, 2017

People Are Still Hating on the Mom With 'Pregnancy Abs'
Aug 21, 2017

Where Moms With No Village Are Turning for Postpartum Support
Aug 18, 2017

Probiotics Could Save Hundreds of Thousands of Newborns Each Year
Aug 18, 2017

$10 a Month for Unlimited Movie Tickets Sounds Too Good to Be True
Aug 17, 2017
More Results