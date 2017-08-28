Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Hurricane Harvey Puts Mom's Scheduled C-Section Into Question

Aug 28, 2017

Pregnant mom Danielle Weeks of Port Aransas, Texas, planned to give birth to her third child via C-section on Tuesday, August 29—but that was before Hurricane Harvey arrived.

The Category 4 hurricane, which has since been downgraded to tropical storm status, hit the Texas coast on Friday and has caused catastrophic flooding in the state. Thousands of families, including the Weeks family, have been forced to relocate.

In fact, the Texas resident, who is also mom to daughters Annabella, 5, and Alizabeth, 18 months, might have to reschedule her C-section now that she and her family have had to move from their hometown.

"I don't really know what's going to happen," Weeks tells ABC News about her C-section. Her doctor, she says, told her that the procedure is medically necessary.

In addition to her daughters, husband and mother, Weeks fled their Port Aransas home for a local Best Western and, as of this weekend, took up residence in a Corpus Christi Holiday Inn 45 minutes away from their home.

"We have to call [the doctor] on Monday, Weeks' husband, William, adds. "That'll be the next news we get—is what to do on Monday." That happens to be today.

As if the family didn't already have enough to worry about, the Weeks had moved to Texas from Colorado only a month ago and having been living in their RV. Now they fear their home might not withstand the storm.

"It's kind of scary," Danielle says.

Since Harvey made landfall, five deaths have been reported as a result, and many residents are being rescued via helicopter and boats, according to the New York Times.

