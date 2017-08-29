Woman Threatens to Get an Abortion and Twitter Responds

Expectant mothers typically have a hard time containing their excitement. For most, the mere thought of parenthood will surpass any visible glow of pregnancy, but not all feel the same.
Despite the fact that abortion rates are at the lowest level since Roe v. Wade, interestingly, a majority of the women who have terminated their pregnancies—about 59 percent, in fact—have one thing in common: they were already mothers.
Over the years, Twitter has migrated from a haven of knowledge and self-promotion to a house of exploitation without rules. Those looking to disembark from the real world can do so in about 140 characters, anonymously, and we all know what happens next. When people aren’t held accountable for their actions, they tend to say things online they never would in public.
One woman, known only by her Twitter handle "Saipanting," sent out a tweet last week declaring she was four months pregnant. Under normal circumstances, this sort of announcement would produce a steady stream of congratulations but instead, hers came with an abortion clause that ignited a wildfire of rage.
"4 months pregnant. 4k RTs & I won't abort it."
Without a doubt, this is one of the most disgusting cries for attention Twitter has ever seen. And it didn't take long for people to acknowledge her reckless broadcast.
After reading her follow-up tweet, it is safe to assume that her threat was a hoax.
"Local twitter is trash," she wrote. "Y'all take everything serious lmao ain't got no type of humor."
Still, it is hard to find humor in an outrageous threat about terminating a human life. And so, we ask: What is it about social media—other than ignorance— that makes people believe that a joke about aborting a child is funny?
While the post was extremely distasteful, some of the comments beneath it were equally as offensive. According to one article, the unborn child's would-be father was so upset by her pathetic demand for attention that he decided to publicly shame her by throwing his two cents into the feed. For obvious reasons, we aren’t going to display them here.
But again, we ask: Why?
Why would anyone want to spend their five minutes of fame staging a hoax that isn’t even funny, and why did so many others (10,500 and climbing) feel the need to retweet this ridiculous message? This is why we can't have nice things. Thanks, internet.