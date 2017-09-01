Woman Surrounds Herself With 20,000 Bees for Maternity Shoot

Thanks to a maternity photo shoot that everyone's buzzing about, one mom-to-be will forever be known as the queen mom-to-bee.
Emily Mueller, a 33-year-old full-time beekeeper from Ohio, wanted to capture her pregnancy among 20,000 honey bees because, for her, the insects symbolize death and the beginning of new life.
But before you freak out, don't worry. Mueller consulted with three different doctors ahead of he photo shoot who all gave her the OK. She knew she had no adverse reactions to bees, as she usually keeps 24 hives containing 1.2 million bees and was stung a few hundred times this year alone (yeah, NBD). On top of that, as an extra precaution, Mueller wore a dress that covered her stomach and legs.
If you won't bee-lieve us, just watch the video bee-low (can't stop, won't stop) by Inside Edition. You can see her husband releasing a swarm of bees that settled on her baby bump, thanks to the queen bee Mueller held in a cage in her hands. The bees were from a swarm removal she was called into that morning and were appeased (or should we say, abeesed?) with sugar.
"I know a lot of people are looking at this video, thinking, ‘This lady is crazy,’ And I understand completely. Many years ago, I was afraid of bees too," she told Inside Edition.
But bees became an incredibly important symbol for Mueller and a calming presence during the shoot.
"[Bees] came into my life in a time that we had just suffered a miscarriage. It was our second miscarriage and we were trying to get pregnant," she said. "I wanted to find an outlet for that emotion. That’s where everything fell into place for me—when honeybees entered into my life."
The pregnant mom was stung three times during the shoot, but none were the bees' fault. She accidentally squished one with her butt, another under her armpit, and the third while she was jokingly pretending to eat a bee and squished it against her lip.
Hey, whatever you want, mama! It's not exactly the glamorous maternity portraits we're used to seeing, but this is your moment to capture and remember. And, for what it's worth, your photos are the bee's knees.