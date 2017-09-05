Mom Shamed for Giving Her Kid Chocolate Milk

Featuring over 7,000 school lunches uploaded by students, Fed Up is a virtual encyclopedia of what kids are being served all over the country ... and it's not entirely pretty. We've collected some of the more questionable contributions to the project (which was created to encourage kids to campaign for healthier lunches) here ... maybe just don't read during your lunch break.

Above: "The Poor Man's Pizza," Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School, N.Y.

via Fed Up