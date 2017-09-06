Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

If You're Sick of That Old Car Seat, Trade It in at Target

Sep 06, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

Remember that car seat that has been taking up precious storage space for an eternity? Reality check: You're not going to get around to selling it if you haven't already. But hey, now you can finally get rid of it! Target is bringing back its popular car-seat trade-in program that's good for the environment and for your wallet.

Back in April, the mom-favorite retailer decided to stop parents from throwing their old car seats into the trash by taking them and upcycling them into new products. Over the past 100 years, humans have produced almost 10,000 percent more waste and created massive landfills that are terrible for our health and environment. Everyone loved Target's idea so much that the company collected more than a million pounds of car seat material, which were recycled into dozens of new products.

Now, just in time for National Baby Safety Month, Target is once again partnering with TerraCycle, an eco-friendly recycling company that gives "waste" new life. From Sept. 10 to 23, you can drop off your unwanted car seat at your local Target (small-format stores excluded) and get a coupon for 20 percent off. The coupon's good for a new car seat, including booster seats, car seat bases and travel systems, and can be redeemed online or in stores before Oct. 7.

"We’re always looking for ways to make the lives of our guests easier and we’re proud to be able to help them reduce household clutter in a responsible and environmentally friendly way," said Michelle Wlazlo, senior vice president of apparel and accessories at Target, in a press release.

So, dig up that car seat that the baby outgrew and trade it in for one that meets current safety standards. (We broke down AAP's new car seat guidelines for you, if you need a refresher.) If you don't even need a new car seat, pay it forward and give that coupon to a mama who does!

And then pat yourself on the back and buy yourself a bottle of wine while you're there. We heard Target also just dropped a line of $5 wines made with seriously good California-grown grapes. It's a good month, y'all.

