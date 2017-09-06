If You're Sick of That Old Car Seat, Trade It in at Target

Like feeding, bathing can be one of the great bonding experiences with your baby. Throw in some bubbles and rubber duckies, and parents and children can laugh, talk, sing and wash away the day's troubles. To make bath time as safe as it is enjoyable, there are some basic steps -- using non-slip bath mats, adjusting the hot water heater to 120 degrees or less and never leaving a child unattended and more -- to ensure a danger-free experience, experts say.