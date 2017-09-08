Game-Changing Device for Breastfeeding Moms Is All the Buzz

The months of great expectation have finally culminated in the birth of your family’s newest addition. You’ve waited so long to hold your baby close in anticipation of feeding your newborn in a way only a mother can. But breastfeeding isn’t always trouble-free. It’s not unusual for new moms to experience physical difficulties and emotional frustrations while attempting to feed. It will take some time for you and your baby to become comfortable with the process. But there are solutions or comforting explanations for what you are likely experiencing as you both try to settle into a groove.