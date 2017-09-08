Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Game-Changing Device for Breastfeeding Moms Is All the Buzz

bySep 08, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

Breastfeeding is not supposed to hurt but when you have engorged breasts, clogged milk ducts or mastitis, you are most definitely in pain. Sometimes, so much pain that you will try just about anything to make the pain go away.

Warm and hot compresses? Been there, done that. Ingesting raw garlic? Been there, had the bad breath to prove it. Hot showers before nursing? What kind of crazy talk is that? In what world does a breastfeeding mom have time to take a hot shower? Using a vibrator? Been there, done—wait! A vibrator for engorged breasts, plugged ducts or mastitis exists? Why, yes. Yes, it does, and you can buy one.

For about $35, you can now buy the LaVie Lactation Massager, which according to its website, “is a milk expression tool that helps ease symptoms associated with engorgement, plugged ducts and mastitis.” It’s a cute little pink thing with up and down arrow buttons that could easily pass for a discreet vibrator of another nature, but let’s not digress.

The handy-dandy device is made out of BPA-free medical silicone, has a rechargeable battery, multiple vibration modes and it's waterproof, so you could presumably use it during all those luxurious hot showers you won’t be taking.

It’s actually kind of boob-boggling that it took so long for a product like this to come on the market, considering the need for it and also that plenty of lactation consultants recommend using things like an electric toothbrush to help with clogged milk ducts.

“Whenever I saw a mom with plugged ducts, I used to recommend using an electric toothbrush to help loosen the plug,” says Wendy Haldeman, RN, MN, IBCLC, a lactation consultant in Los Angeles.

If you are a mom-to-be planning on breastfeeding, you should seriously be considering adding this little lifesaver to your baby shower registry. If you never end up needing it, well, that’s great, and maybe you could repurpose it for—ahem— something else.

If you're already in the trenches of breastfeeding and need this little critter’s help, you could try the old electric toothbrush trick or use another type of massager while you wait to get one of these.

Product image via LaVie Lactation Massager

Related Gallery

Coping With Breastfeeding Difficulties

byGeorgann Yara Jan 17, 2013
1 / 10
www.jupiterimages.com
1 / 10

The months of great expectation have finally culminated in the birth of your family’s newest addition. You’ve waited so long to hold your baby close in anticipation of feeding your newborn in a way only a mother can. But breastfeeding isn’t always trouble-free. It’s not unusual for new moms to experience physical difficulties and emotional frustrations while attempting to feed. It will take some time for you and your baby to become comfortable with the process. But there are solutions or comforting explanations for what you are likely experiencing as you both try to settle into a groove.

RELATED

Natural Disaster Tips for Formula-Feeding and Breastfeeding Parents

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Game-Changing Device for Breastfeeding Moms Is All the Buzz
Sep 08, 2017

Natural Disaster Tips for Formula-Feeding and Breastfeeding Parents
Sep 08, 2017

Mom Decided Against a Preschool Because the Teacher Was Fat
Sep 08, 2017

One Mom's Plea: Stop Second-Guessing Your Decision to Formula Feed
Sep 07, 2017

If You're Sick of That Old Car Seat, Trade It in at Target
Sep 06, 2017

AAP Says Your Baby Needs This Vaccine Within 24 Hours of Birth
Sep 05, 2017

Is It ADHD or Is Your Child Just Sleepy?
Sep 05, 2017

Mom Shamed for Giving Her Kid Chocolate Milk
Sep 05, 2017

Woman Surrounds Herself With 20,000 Bees for Maternity Shoot
Sep 01, 2017
More Results