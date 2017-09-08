Mom Decided Against a Preschool Because the Teacher Was Fat

You could probably understand junk food being banned at some schools, especially with a nationwide emphasis on battling childhood obesity. But a Flamin’-Hot-Cheetos-specific ban? Seems kind of random and selective, no? And yet schools in California, New Mexico and Illinois have banned just Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, citing the neon orange snack’s poor nutritional value. Somewhere there are Funyuns, Doritos and Fritos inside a cafeteria vending machine giving each other the snack-size version of a high-five.