Tell the Grandparents! Babysitting Is Actually Good for Their Health

At 83, Bette Calman can easily do headstands and complete difficult balance poses like the peacock and lotus. The limber grandma teaches up to 11 yoga classes a week in Melbourne, Australia, all while keeping her hair set and pearl earrings in. Calman, who was an early pioneer of yoga in the 1950s, has been teaching for 40 years and written three books on the subject. She doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon and says no one is too old to practice.

Photo via KPEL