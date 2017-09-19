Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Hospital Staff 'Removed' Over 'Incredibly Unprofessional' Photos

bySep 19, 2017
Two enlisted corpsmen from the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, have been removed from their posts after images and video surfaced on Snapchat showing inappropriate and potentially dangerous treatment of babies in their care.

In a series of photos that appear to be taken from the corpsman-in-question's Snapchat, Facebook user Denisa Shellito posted screenshots from a video, allegedly a colleague of the Snapchat user and corpsman Allyson Thompson, making a baby "dance" to what she claims was rap music, along with another image of a corpsman with a middle finger raised to a baby with the caption: "How I currently feel about these mini Satans."

Shellito wrote a Facebook post where she described her decision to post the images publicly and to demand retribution for the women's actions.

"I'm just sharing someone's post in hopes that these childish girls get reprimanded and lose their jobs," Shellito wrote on Facebook. "A girl I went to high school with is a navy nurse and this is how [she] and her sh**y friend treat the babies that have just been born."

Shellito also explained on Facebook that she chose not to share the actual video that the woman posted out of respect to the babies and the babies' families, but urged all of her Facebook family and friends to share the status message and photos, and to contact the Naval hospital to try to get the women fired.

It appears that the Naval Hospital Jacksonville's commanding officer has responded to the incident and composed a post letting the public know that the employees in question had been terminated. The naval hospital released the following statement in response to the incident:

"We are aware of a video/photo posted online. It's outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated. We have identified those involved—two junior enlisted staff. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. We've notified the patient's parents."

The nurses behind the incident have since had their Snapchat accounts suspended and the videos removed.

