Serena Williams' Letter to Her Mom Reminds Us of the Strength Mothers Have

Current Style: Side-swept Crop

The blond beauty is picture-perfect no matter how short or long her hair is. And though she is currently sporting a cropped 'do, Charlize Theron had to actually shave her head for her role in the Oscar-winning film remake "Mad Max." But don't worry, the South African star wasn't crying over her shaved head.

"It's the most freeing thing. I highly recommend it," Theron said. "I think every woman should do it."

If only we all looked like Charlize, we would.

