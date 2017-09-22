Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Epidemic Is Unexpectedly Claiming Toddlers' Lives

bySep 22, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

There is an epidemic sweeping the country that is taking the lives of more than 60,000 people a year, and that epidemic is spreading to include the youngest of victims: babies and toddlers.

The epidemic is not some horrible disease. Instead, it’s a danger that's lurking in medicine cabinets and cupboards around the nation—prescription opioid medications—and they are putting even the most innocent at risk.

Adult addiction and dependence on opioids has been a growing problem, with roots stemming from doctors' initial lack of knowledge about how truly addictive the drugs are, the deliberate withholding of information by drug manufacturers, a lack of other treatment options for chronic pain, along with a stigma about addiction and how it should be treated.

The growing use of opioid addiction from prescription medications among adults has been labeled the “opioid crisis” and last month President Donald Trump vowed to label the crisis as national emergency in order to flood states with federal crisis funding to help manage it.

So, just how bad has the crisis gotten, and how is it affecting children?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), deaths in children from accidental opioid ingestion have risen from 16 in 1999 to 87 in 2015. The problem is even more widespread in certain communities around the country, such as Utah, where opioid dependence rates are above average. According to the New York Times, one Salt Lake City doctor recalled treating four toddlers who had overdosed on opioids in one night.

Utah represents an example of just how widely available these types of drugs are. With that accessibility, children are at risk for encountering them, either ingesting them accidentally or as a direct result of care providers’ neglect. In Utah, a state with 3 million people, 7,200 opioid prescriptions are filled every single day. The CDC also notes that the amount of opioid prescriptions overall in the country has quadrupled from 1999 to 2015. That’s a lot of drugs and a lot of risk.

What’s most frightening about the opioid epidemic is how difficult it is to talk about. Family members of individuals who might be using opioids might not know how to talk to one another about their drug use out of fear of offending them, or a user might hide the true extent of his or her addiction, not disclosing that medications are in their home.

To help prevent accidental opioid ingestion for your child, consider the following tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics:

  • Always keep any type of medication locked up and out of reach of children.
  • If you suspect a family member may be dependent or abusing on opioids, speak up. Help is available.
  • Call your local pharmacy for instructions on how to properly dispose of unused medication.
  • If you are prescribed opioid medications, talk to your doctor about how to use them short-term to avoid the risk of addiction and other treatment options.
  • If your child is going somewhere else and will not be at home, just ask. Ask if there are opioids in the house, and don’t be embarrassed to ensure your child’s safety.
  • Talk to your children about what dangerous medication can look like and what to do if they encounter it.
  • Call 911 immediately if you suspect your child has overdosed.
Related Gallery

Newborns Who Beat the Odds

by Nov 29, 2012
1 / 10
1 / 10

When she was born, Ella Maintz was given between a zero- and 1-percent chance of survival. Her lungs had collapsed, and she was suffering from both hypertension and low blood oxygen. Doctors didn’t expect her to survive the helicopter flight from Springfield, Mo. to St. Louis for an operation. Not only did Ella make it through the flight and surgery, but she was also breathing on her own, gaining weight and breast-feeding just a week later. Better yet, despite a prolonged period of time when her brain was only receiving 50 percent of the required oxygen, Ella suffered no apparent brain damage.

Photo via Wiki Spaces

MORE: Kids Who Are Changing the World

RELATED

Baby of Mom Who Refused Cancer Treatment Dies

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Help Reunite a Hurricane Irma Evacuee With Their Lost Lovey
Sep 22, 2017

Epidemic Is Unexpectedly Claiming Toddlers' Lives
Sep 22, 2017

Baby of Mom Who Refused Cancer Treatment Dies
Sep 22, 2017

Revolutionary C-Section Technique Is a Total Game-Changer
Sep 21, 2017

Stranger Gives Toddler $20 at Target for Heartbreaking Reason
Sep 21, 2017

Mom's 'Hug Button' Is the Perfect Solution for Kids With Anxiety
Sep 20, 2017

Serena Williams' Letter to Her Mom Reminds Us of the Strength Mothers Have
Sep 20, 2017

Hospital Staff 'Removed' Over 'Incredibly Unprofessional' Photos

Sep 19, 2017

Toys R Us Filed for Bankruptcy and People Are Upset
Sep 19, 2017
More Results