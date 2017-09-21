Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Stranger Gives Toddler $20 at Target for Heartbreaking Reason

bySep 21, 2017
Photograph by Alyssa Hacker

Alyssa Hacker was at Target with her toddler, trying to decide which one of three dinosaurs to buy her son, when she was met with a gesture so kind that it moved her to tears.

Her toddler, Owen, who's an only child, abruptly yelled "Hi!" at an older man walking past.

"He turned around and said, 'Hey sweet boy,'" Hacker wrote on Facebook. "He proceeded to play dinosaurs with Owen, and with this crazy world we live in I was a little hesitant as too how close he was with Owen."

It's understandable for Hacker, from Coweta, Oklahoma, to have been a little cautious, but then the man did something unexpected. He pulled out a $20 bill and put it in Owen's shirt pocket. What he said next shows that you never really know what's happening in other people's lives.

"I just lost my 2-year-old grandson last week. You take this money and buy this boy all three dinosaurs," he told Hacker. Then the grandpa rubbed Owen's back, wiped his tears and walked off.

His actions spoke volumes. Grief can creep up on you when you least expect it, but this grandpa decided to take his grief and turn it into something good and joyful for another mother and her son.

"There is still some good in this world," Hacker wrote. It was also a much-needed reminder for the hundreds of thousands of people who read her post to squeeze their loved ones a little tighter.

Owen, who by the way didn't forget to say thank you to the man, is now somewhat of a star. Hacker told Mom.me that she never expected her post to turn into what it has and to reach so many people. Even the receptionist at the hotel they were staying at recognized the tot.

"I've received some positive and negative feedback but I think that comes with anything," she said. Hacker is just thankful that Owen "has blessed so many others."

Oh, and if you're wondering, the little dude loves his dinosaurs and takes one everywhere he goes.

