Stranger Gives Toddler $20 at Target for Heartbreaking Reason

This is my grandmother, Cherry, with her younger sister, June. They were dancers and performed all over the country—including with the Ziegfeld Follies in New York. My grandmother stopped dancing in 1938 when she married my grandfather. Her real name was Cleno Cerentha Preisser—which is where I got my name. She died before I was born and while I carry her name, my two left feet mean I won't be following her onto the dance stage! – Cerentha