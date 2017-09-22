Baby of Mom Who Refused Cancer Treatment Dies

People will share their advice and opinions, but some tips need to be dispelled as myths. First-time parents might be tempted to believe the idea that newborns sleep well, but they’re in for a rude awakening—at midnight, 3 a.m., and 5 a.m. The truth is that newborns sleep in cycles of about 2-3 hours and when they wake up they need changing, hugging, feeding, soothing, and then more sleep.