Baby of Mom Who Refused Cancer Treatment Dies

Life Lynn DeKlyen, the baby at the center of a controversial pregnancy decision, died Wednesday night, just 14 days after she was born. Last week we reported that the baby, whose mom refused chemotherapy or experimental cancer treatments to save her, was in the NICU and expected to be there for four or five months.
The baby girl's mom, 37-year-old Carrie DeKlyen, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer and died shortly after giving birth via C-section at 24 weeks and 5 days. Though the Michigan mom qualified for a clinical trial that could possibly prolong her life at least 10 years, she couldn't join the trial if she was pregnant. She decided to die trying to keep the baby instead of undergoing treatment and ending her pregnancy.
"We’re pro-life," Life Lynn's dad, Nick DeKlyen, told the Detroit Free Press. "Under no circumstance do we believe you should take a child’s life. She sacrificed her life for the child."
Life Lynn's death was announced on the Cure 4 Carrie Facebook page yesterday.
"It is with great sadness and (an) absolutely broken heart that I tell you Life Lynn passed away last night. Carrie is now rocking her baby girl. I have no explanation of why this happened, but I do know Jesus loves us and someday we will know why. The grief we feel is almost unbearable, please be praying for our family," the post read.
Early on, Nick said the baby was doing well and was almost breathing on her own. But the infant's fight to live these last two weeks became a series of ups and downs that was documented on the Facebook page as doctors tried to get her blood gas levels where they needed to be. Tragically, Life Lynn died after one of her lungs developed a leak and collapsed.
"Now the dream she told me is now making sense," the 39-year-old dad told The Detroit News. "I never thought it would be heaven, but I know that is what she is doing. She is rocking her daughter in heaven."
Nick is still trying to make sense of why both his wife and infant daughter died.
"A God that loves you so much, that allows your wife and daughter to die ...," he told USA Today. "I don’t know what He's doing, I don’t know why this happened. Sometimes, I feel like I'm being tested like Job in the Bible."
The couple has five other children, ages 2 to 18.
Life Lynn will be buried with her mom today.