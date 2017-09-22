Help Reunite a Hurricane Irma Evacuee With Their Lost Lovey

January 26, 2001, was supposed to be a day of celebration, marking India's 52nd Republic Day. Instead, it became a day of mass casualties when 19,727 were killed after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck the western part of the country. About 166,000 people were injured, and nearly a million families were left homeless by the two-minute-long earthquake. In total, 21 out of 25 of India's districts were completely ruined.

