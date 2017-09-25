Study Suggests Tackle Football Before Age 12 Can Lead to Serious Consequences

In a new study of kids’ sports injuries treated by ER doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital, the top sport leading to injuries was soccer. Lower extremity injuries like ACL and MCL tears and breaks are common, leading to “multiple procedures and a long rehab,” according to study researcher Hilary Levey Friedman.

Another concern with soccer is head trauma. In a study by Harvard Medical School looking at the brains of young people participating in the sport, researchers found alarming changes in areas of the brain responsible for memory and high-level cognition. The study participants had never had concussions, but did regularly head the ball in competition.