Now Might Be Your Only Chance to Buy This Possibly Perfect Breast Pump

Ice cream makes everything better. Even breast milk ice cream. A store in London started selling breast milk ice cream, and they couldn’t keep the stuff in stock—despite the fact that they had 15 different, um, sources. The flavor is called Baby Gaga and is infused with vanilla and lemon zest and sells for around $22 per serving. No word on whether an at-home ice-cream kit would work with breast milk the way it does with regular milk. Or if the guests at your next dinner party would appreciate a homemade dessert that’s quite so homemade.