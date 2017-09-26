If a Man Got Credit for What You Said, He Just 'Hepeated' You

In 2010, at the tender age of 10, Amy O'Toole became one of the youngest people to publish a peer-reviewed paper in a scientific journal. While taking part in a science project led by Beau Lotto, a neuroscientist who studies the universality of human perception, O'Toole was asked to think of an unanswered research question. Her response blew Lotto away.

"Do bees solve complex problems in the same way that humans do? Can bees adapt to new situations?" With help from Lotto, O'Toole and her classmates devised an experiment, modeled around play, to glean a possible answer. Step by step, O'Toole and her peers went through the scientific process and recorded their data in a report that was later published in a journal. Since then, O'Toole has given talks, including a provocative TED Talk on why science is for everyone, including children.

Image via TED.com