Why One Mom Breastfeeds One Baby While Formula Feeding the Other

"The Big Bang Theory" star is a passionate advocate of extended breastfeeding, and nursed her son until he was 4. Bialik shares on her blog, "I never ever believed that I would be nursing a child over the age of 3. But now that I am, I believe when he is done, he will be done. I believe that he will not need to nurse before he walks down the aisle to greet his bride ... and I believe that nursing is natural and beautiful and wonderful."

Share This on Facebook?