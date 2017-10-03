Mom Would Rather Go to Jail Than Vaccinate Son

These beautiful, bubbling lemon volcanoes from Babble Babble Do are both educational and fun to make. The reaction is caused by the mixture of the citric acid from the lemons and the baking soda, which contains sodium bicarbonate. To make your own, you'll need lemons, baking soda, food coloring, popsicle sticks, dish soap, a tray, a cup and spoons.

Love this? Follow us on Pinterest.