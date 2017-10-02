Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

New Moms, Go Ahead and Put Down the Placenta

byOct 02, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

If you ever wake up annoyed with yourself that you used the placenta after your baby's birth for keepsake jewelry instead of an afternoon snack, you can finally rest easy.

An obstetrician-led panel of health experts at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center looked into all things placenta and found that whether it's put into pills or made into shakes or a lasagna (yes, really, lasagna), the health benefits of consuming placenta are nil. This comes a couple of months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that a breastfeeding newborn developed a severe blood infection after its mother kept ingesting contaminated placenta capsules.

There are those who have believed that consuming placenta could reduce the risk of postpartum depression, increase energy levels and milk production, and generally help recover following childbirth. There are others still who assert that placenta consumption could "eradicate infections," including Zika and HIV, even though the CDC recommends avoiding placenta capsule consumption specifically because of its proven inability to eradicate "infectious substances."

Inadequate heating and preparation of the placenta also might be insufficient to eradicate viruses such as HIV, hepatitis or Zika. That's according to a new study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, which also advises doctors to stop turning a blind eye and go so far as to warn new moms against eating placenta.

"As obstetricians, it's important to tell the truth. And the truth is it's potentially harmful and there's no evidence it's beneficial, so therefore, don't do it," Dr. Amos Grunebaum, the study's author and an obstetrician/gynecologist at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, said.

The placenta's job is to act as a conduit for air and nutrients between the mom and her fetus. Once the baby is born, the placenta's job is terminated. At that point, what humans eat—new moms included—"should be based on scientific information, not on wishful thinking and other thoughts that are not clearly outlined," Grunebaum said.

Related Gallery

Top 10 Things You Can Do With a Placenta

by Apr 24, 2013
1 / 9
1 / 9

If your baby’s hand or footprint isn’t enough to commemorate her birth, then you may just be in luck. A service now allows you to have a keepsake print of your placenta on paper. The placenta is washed, prepared and printed with the “natural placenta blood” to display the “size, shape and general appearance” of the placenta on acid-free paper ready for framing. Eat your heart out, Bob Ross.

Photo via Portland Placenta Services

RELATED

Mom's Tragic Story Highlights a Danger Parents Never Think About

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

New Moms, Go Ahead and Put Down the Placenta
Oct 02, 2017

Iowa Mom Left 4 Kids Home Alone to Vacation in Germany
Oct 02, 2017

No, Babies Aren't Too Young to Learn Grit
Sep 29, 2017

This Town Just Put an Age Limit on Trick-or-Treating

Sep 29, 2017

Why One Mom Breastfeeds One Baby While Formula Feeding the Other
Sep 29, 2017

The Divide Between Rich and Poor Starts Earlier Than You Think
Sep 28, 2017

You'll Totally Be Impressed by This Kid's Swaddling Skills

Sep 28, 2017

Mom's Gut-Wrenching Photo Proves You Should Never Relax Car Seat Rules
Sep 28, 2017

Women Are Turning to 'Abnormal' Embryos for a Last Chance at Pregnancy
Sep 27, 2017
More Results