New Moms, Go Ahead and Put Down the Placenta

If your baby’s hand or footprint isn’t enough to commemorate her birth, then you may just be in luck. A service now allows you to have a keepsake print of your placenta on paper. The placenta is washed, prepared and printed with the “natural placenta blood” to display the “size, shape and general appearance” of the placenta on acid-free paper ready for framing. Eat your heart out, Bob Ross.

Photo via Portland Placenta Services