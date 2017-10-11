Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Boo! There Might Be Lice in Your Kid's Halloween Costume

byOct 11, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

A circulating Halloween PSA is turning out to be the stuff of nightmares for parents. But unlike terrifying clowns or candies containing doses of mind-altering THC that haunted people in previous years, lice is this year's biggest worry. While having lice isn't a major health problem, those itchy buggers are downright annoying, as people who have spent an entire day cleaning their homes and delousing their children can attest to.

Doctors are seeing a jump in cases of head lice this time of year, according to news outlet WTOL, not because of the start of school, but because of Halloween costume shopping. That Frankenstein mask or witch hat might be really tempting to try on, but you might want to ditch the family selfie opportunity because something else could be lurking in there.

"We have a lot of people going into stores right now, trying on masks, trying on costumes and trying on wigs. And a lot of people don't give much thought to the fact that several people could've tried it on before them," Cherie Sexton, a pediatric nurse practitioner, told WTOL.

To prevent this, try not to put on any masks or hats until after you've gone home and treated the costume properly. Washing, soaking or drying costumes at a high heat (greater than 130 degrees F), or sealing the costume in a plastic bag for 48 hours before wearing it should do the trick, as head lice should die within 24-48 hours outside of a human host.

But sometimes it can be hard to wait to try a costume on until you get home. How else would you know if it fits, right? If you or your kid must try on a costume at the store, experts suggest wearing a swim or wig cap that protects the hair from touching the surface of the costume.

If you do end up having a lice infestation on your hands, expect to go through the five emotional stages of lice anxiety that many parents are now familiar with. Follow our step-by-step guide to getting rid of them. And remember: You're way bigger than those creepy crawlers! Keep calm and scary on.

Related Gallery

Got Lice?

by Jun 11, 2012
1 / 11
Veer
1 / 11

Your child complains of an itchy scalp and your first thought is, Uh-oh. You sit them down, part their hair, and spot the small whitish specks. What do you do now? First ... relax. You will not be shunned by your child's school or your friends and neighbors. Moms have years of experience treating this all-too-common problem. If you’re not sure how to handle a lice infestation, use this guide to help you get rid of those little buggers!

RELATED

Rape Victim Must Share Custody of Son With Her Attacker

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

The 'Secret' Hospital Policy That Pregnant Women Need to Know About
Oct 11, 2017

The Boy Scouts Will Now be Open to Girls, But is That a Good Thing?

Oct 11, 2017

Kate Middleton Is Being Shamed for Her Small Baby Bump

Oct 11, 2017

Boo! There Might Be Lice in Your Kid's Halloween Costume
Oct 11, 2017

Rape Victim Must Share Custody of Son With Her Attacker
Oct 10, 2017

Mom Who Left Newborn for a Date Night Speaks Out Against Haters
Oct 10, 2017

Dad Called a 'Sicko' for Changing Son's Diaper in Baby-Changing Room
Oct 09, 2017

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Aren’t Giving Their Kids Christmas Presents
Oct 09, 2017

OMG, Target's New Service Is What All Moms Have Been Waiting For
Oct 09, 2017
More Results