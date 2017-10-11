Boo! There Might Be Lice in Your Kid's Halloween Costume

Your child complains of an itchy scalp and your first thought is, Uh-oh. You sit them down, part their hair, and spot the small whitish specks. What do you do now? First ... relax. You will not be shunned by your child's school or your friends and neighbors. Moms have years of experience treating this all-too-common problem. If you’re not sure how to handle a lice infestation, use this guide to help you get rid of those little buggers!