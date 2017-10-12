Family Forgets Toddler in Corn Maze Overnight

Seven-year-old Simon Kruger wandered off during a picnic lunch and went missing on a family trip through Australia’s Deep Creek Conservation Park. His parents spent an agonizing night without him as they searched with authorities for their son. The “resourceful” young boy survived cold nighttime temperatures a short distance from his family’s campsite, and eventually was spotted by a helicopter team the next morning. He waved and signaled to them, showing he was just fine. His first words upon safe return to his parents? "Dad, I'm OK—I slept under a tree and there were kangaroos!” Simon recalled, according to AdelaideNow.com .

photo via Huffington Post