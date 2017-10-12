Parents Could Now Face Jail Time If Their Kid is a Bully

Everyone has limits, even crayons. This book is hilarious but perhaps it will remind you to listen intently to both words and non verbal cues. The black crayon is perfect for outlining, but he longed to do more than that. And the red crayon was quite weary from all that coloring.

Memorable quote from the book: "I even work on holidays. I have to color all the Santas at Christmas and all the hearts on Valentine's Day! I need a rest! Your overworked friend, Red Crayon"

To buy: "The Day the Crayons Quit", $11