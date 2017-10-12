Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Parents Could Now Face Jail Time If Their Kid is a Bully

byOct 12, 2017
Photograph by Twenty20

Should parents be held accountable for their child’s bullying? Officials in the city of North Tonawanda in New York seem to think so.

North Tonawanda is just north of Buffalo and has a population of slightly more than 30,000. This unassuming small community in western New York is making headlines this week for instituting a new law that may be setting a precedent for New York. The law went into effect on October 1 and states that parents of minor children found to be bullying other minors in public places could face fines and jail time.

That's right: if your child is a bully in North Tonawanda, you could possibly go to jail.

The new law is the city’s response to the frustration of parents and police in a dramatic uptick in youth violence earlier this year. According to Captain Karen Smith of the North Tonawanda Police Department, who formerly served as the city’s juvenile aid officer, it’s a small group of middle school students who are the catalyst for the new law.

North Tonawanda officials modeled their law on similar laws that four small towns in Wisconsin have passed in the past few years, allowing for the parents of minors who bully to be charged for their children’s crimes.

According to the this new law, if a child violates any city law twice in a 90-day period, including breaking curfew or bullying, parents can be fined $250 and sentenced to 15 days in jail. Officials and the parents of children who have been bullied are hopeful that holding parents legally accountable for their children’s actions will put an end to the city's bullying epidemic.

Some experts are doubtful of the legality of the law. “I don't think it's a good idea, legally, constitutionally or practically," said Charles P. Ewing, who teaches criminal law at the University at Buffalo Law School. But he also doesn’t think the law will be challenged. "It happens so infrequently, and if you're going to fine somebody a relatively small amount of money, it's easier for them to pay it than to hire a lawyer to challenge it and appeal a conviction,” he says.

City officials aren't backing down from the new law. In fact, the North Tonawanda City Attorney's office and police are considering a proposal to expand the definition of bullying to also include cyberbullying.

Related Gallery

11 Books to Help Encourage Empathy in Your Child

by Feb 02, 2017
1 / 11
1 / 11

Everyone has limits, even crayons. This book is hilarious but perhaps it will remind you to listen intently to both words and non verbal cues. The black crayon is perfect for outlining, but he longed to do more than that. And the red crayon was quite weary from all that coloring.

Memorable quote from the book: "I even work on holidays. I have to color all the Santas at Christmas and all the hearts on Valentine's Day! I need a rest! Your overworked friend, Red Crayon"

To buy: "The Day the Crayons Quit", $11

RELATED

Family Forgets Toddler in Corn Maze Overnight

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Here's Why Buckyball Magnets Are So Dangerous
Oct 12, 2017

Parents Could Now Face Jail Time If Their Kid is a Bully
Oct 12, 2017

Family Forgets Toddler in Corn Maze Overnight
Oct 12, 2017

The 'Secret' Hospital Policy That Pregnant Women Need to Know About
Oct 11, 2017

The Boy Scouts Will Now be Open to Girls, But is That a Good Thing?

Oct 11, 2017

Kate Middleton Is Being Shamed for Her Small Baby Bump

Oct 11, 2017

Boo! There Might Be Lice in Your Kid's Halloween Costume
Oct 11, 2017

Rape Victim Must Share Custody of Son With Her Attacker
Oct 10, 2017

Mom Who Left Newborn for a Date Night Speaks Out Against Haters
Oct 10, 2017
More Results