Schools Punished Kids by Putting Them in Solitary Boxes

Video gaming is a big part of the entertainment landscape for kids these days, so why not harness that for learning? Quest to Learn is a New York City charter school that is organized around the premise that digital spaces can be a tool for intellectual exploration. Both the MacArthur Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are on board, and the curriculum is fascinating. Students don’t receive traditional letter grades—instead they get “levels of expertise” ranging from “pre-novice” to “master.” Classes are richly interdisciplinary, blending different subject areas to create holistic, systems-based learning. One of the most interesting aspects of the school is the willingness to accept failure as part of the learning process. As the principal Elissa Aragorn says, “The first try is never going to be the best.”