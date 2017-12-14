Aunt Shares Sick Baby's Photo as Another Reason to Vaccinate Kids

Talia Joy Castellano, the 13-year-old YouTube star and makeup artist who charmed Ellen DeGeneres and battled two forms of cancer, passed away on July 16, 2013. Castellano, who became known for her brilliant YouTube makeup tutorials (such as how to run “shadow under your brow")

Take a look back at the videos that captivated YouTube. The Nicki Minaj fan patiently explains to her subscribers how to run “shadow under your brow,” and just how to use a tricky angle brush. Our favorite moments are when she squeals “OMG” or shows the camera a favorite pink shadow and exclaims, “look how bright that is!”

In her videos, Talia revealed that one of her biggest dreams was to meet Ellen DeGeneres. Fans deluged DeGeneres with e-mails, and a few months later Talia was invited to the show for an emotional appearance. On the show, Talia also found out that—to her glee—she had been named an honorary CoverGirl.

Rest in peace, Talia.

Photo via Hispanically Speaking News