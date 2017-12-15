Hey, George and Amal, Stop Apologizing for Your Kids

George Clooney and his human rights activist wife, Amal Clooney, are now parents of twins!

The boy-girl pair, Alexander and Ella, arrived the morning of June 6.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days," George said in a statement.

George and Amal tied the knot in September 2014.