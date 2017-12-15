Airline Forced Mom to Get Rid of Breast Milk or Fork Over $150

My husband and I recently went completely mad and decided it was the perfect time to visit his grandmother in Ft. Myers, Fla. Not crazy, you say? Well, let me also mention we brought our 7-month-old, and 23-month-old along with us on the 3-hour flight. I posted a question on my Facebook page asking what friends have done to keep their little ones occupied mid-flight, and tried each of their wonderfully helpful suggestions. Here are 10 cheap (or free!) things to do with your bambinos the next time you find yourself 30,000 feet above the ground.