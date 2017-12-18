More Parents Are Looking to Marijuana to Help Kids With Autism

Services and resources for children of autism are more widely available than ever. But most experts agree accessing those services as early as possible is key to supporting families and kids who were born not neurologically typical. But the only way to know if your child is on the spectrum is to have them tested. So what would make a parent suspect their child might need to be tested? Here are some of the common signs:

While not a guarantee a child has autism, kids who can't make eye contact when spoken to or smiled at are often on the spectrum.