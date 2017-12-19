Holiday Decoration Disaster Almost Cost Toddler Her Finger

Klosters, Switzerland, has long been a popular ski destination for the uber rich. If you make it there, you won't see just any celeb family zipping down the slopes alongside you. This picturesque mountain resort counts some of the world's most famous royals among its frequent visitors, including Prince Charles, Princes William and Harry, and more recently, Kate Middleton, who consider it one of their favorite fall and winter hideaways.

While Klosters may not be as over the top or as flashy as, say, the ski slopes of St. Moritz, its blue-blooded visitors are reason enough to make it a noteworthy destination.

