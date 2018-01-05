Mom's Pacifier Trick Got Her Baby Sleeping 12 Hours a Night

Moms learn pretty quickly that babies are born with a strong natural instinct to suck. Sucking is important in ways beyond feeding, as it helps the development of the nervous system and teaches babies about temperature and texture. Using a pacifier also helps soothe a baby, but a child cannot use a pacifier forever, as it can eventually lead to dependence and dental problems. Experts share some tips about when and how to wean your child from the pacifier.