Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

Experts Warn: Throw Out Your Romaine Lettuce. Like, Now

byJan 04, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

With the new year inviting all of those health-conscious resolutions, odds are many people have been chowing down on salads this week. And while a nice, big bowl of greens would normally be a great choice, right now you might want to rethink your menu choice.

According to food safety experts at Consumer Reports, a consumer-advocacy group, everyone in the U.S. and Canada should avoid eating any new or previously purchased romaine lettuce. This includes any pre-packaged lettuce, open-air lettuce or salad mixes and blends that contain romaine lettuce. Restaurants and other food service establishments are also being advised to stop using romaine lettuce immediately.

The new report warns that an outbreak of E. coli among 58 people over the past seven weeks in the U.S. and Canada has been traced backed to romaine lettuce by Canadian health officials. The outbreak of E. coli, a bacteria that can cause serious complications and even lead to death, has infected individuals in 13 U.S. states (California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont and Washington state).

Within those 13 states, five people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported so far. In Canada, one person has also died as a result of the infection. Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't officially recommended that consumers avoid romaine lettuce yet, health officials in Canada have advised their eastern providence residents to use other salad greens at the moment. Despite the fact that the U.S. hasn't issued an official ban on the lettuce yet, an expert with Consumer Reports points out that lettuce in general carries a high risk of infection-causing bacteria like E. coli because it is eaten raw instead of cooked. And although washing your produce is always a good idea, rinsing lettuce does not necessarily remove E. coli if it is present.

In most healthy individuals, E. coli will cause stomach pain and cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and a low-grade fever but should pass on its own in five to seven days. As with any infection, children, the elderly and anyone with a suppressed immune system are most at risk from an E. coli infection. The illness can turn serious, however, so you should be aware of what to look out for.

What you can do right now to avoid the risk:

  • Check your fridge for any romaine lettuce, including any bagged salad mixes or blends.
  • Throw out any romaine lettuce and be sure it's properly disposed of (i.e., don't spread E. coli around in your garbage bin where a kid might put her hands!)
  • Avoid romaine at restaurants.
  • Check with your children's school or daycare to find out if they are serving romaine lettuce.
  • If you or your child exhibits symptoms of diarrhea lasting more than three days, blood in the stool, vomiting so much you can't keep liquids down, or are not urinating very much, contact a doctor right away.
  • Be on the lookout for serious complications of E. coli, including hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which affects the kidneys. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explain that HUS occurs about a week after you get the first symptoms, after the diarrhea has stopped. Signs include extreme fatigue, decreased urination, and losing the pink color in the cheeks and inside the lower eyelids.

Keep in mind that the US is still investigating and can't say with 100 percent certainty that romaine lettuce is the cause of the infection here. They have found that the E. coli outbreak here appears to be similar to the outbreak in Canada, but currently do not have enough evidence to issue an official recommendation against Americans eating romaine lettuce.

Related Gallery

10 Weird Product Recalls

by Sep 25, 2015
1 / 10
1 / 10

The Mazda 6 was recalled in both 2011 and 2014 for a very bizarre reason. The design of the fuel tank was allowing yellow sac spiders, which are attracted to the smell of gasoline, to crawl inside the fuel tank. They made webs, blocking airflow inside the car and creating fire hazards. Mazda has since corrected the design flaw.

Share This on Facebook?

Image via Car and Driver

RELATED

Mother-in-Law and Boyfriend Shave Baby's Head Behind Mom's Back

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Mom's Pacifier Trick Got Her Baby Sleeping 12 Hours a Night
Jan 05, 2018

Experts Warn: Throw Out Your Romaine Lettuce. Like, Now
Jan 04, 2018

Mother-in-Law and Boyfriend Shave Baby's Head Behind Mom's Back
Jan 04, 2018

People Are Getting Judgy About Toddlers Giving Makeup Tutorials
Jan 03, 2018

3-Year-Old 'Nearly Dismembered' After Using This Popular Potty Chair
Jan 03, 2018

Introducing the Worst Baby Shower (and Best Friend) Ever

Jan 02, 2018

Here's How You Should Be Storing Old Baby Clothes
Jan 02, 2018

Two of the NFL's Biggest Little Fans Get Early Christmas Surprises
Dec 22, 2017

Parents Should Know About This Increased Risk in Preemie Babies
Dec 22, 2017
More Results