What Chrissy Teigen Thinks of Your Advice on Slides and Toddlers

When you're a celeb mom like Chrissy Teigen, even a day at the park with your kid is scrutinized. Heck, all it took was a photo of her and her 21-month-old daughter, Luna, on a slide to start a comment frenzy filled with unsolicited parenting advice.
On Saturday, Teigen posted a photo with Luna on her lap along with the caption, "weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now." Parents were quick to point out that Luna's dangling leg could get caught on the slide, and twist and snap.
"There was actually a study done on the kid/parent slide issue, and there's an official recommendation by the American Academy of Pediatrics ... I get some people can be super sanctimonious in their comments, but some things are worth looking into," commented a mom of a 2-year-old, who was probably referring to this study, which found that leg fractures were especially common for toddlers in these cases.
Many people added their own anecdotes of children they have or know who have had similar incidents.
"Just a heads up that this can break your little one's leg! I have three friends who have had this happen!" a mom from New York wrote. "None of them had ever heard about it happening, so then I felt really bad for not mentioning it."
"I know the broken leg thing seems over the top, but it happened to me and my nephew. He was (3) and I went down the slide with him and his foot bent under my leg and he got a spinal fracture of the leg. Not to mention the ER visit and screams of pain (that) lasted hours," one uncle wrote.
But others say this is not the time nor the place to dish out unwanted advice, which fuels a world of second-guessing and fear. And Teigen, who—as a celebrity—already has magnifying glasses over every parenting move she makes, doesn't need more criticism. Plus, a major argument goes, parents can't protect their kids from everything.
"Geez my parents pegged me to the clothesline and spun it around when I was a toddler, I am pretty confident @chrissyteigen is putting safety first," wrote one mom.
"I wish people would stop mom shaming, especially when the said mother is doing absolutely NOTHING wrong. Focus on yourselves and enjoy the cute picture. If @chrissyteigen wants your opinion, she’ll ask," said another.
Teigen, who never lets a clapback go unsaid, upped her sarcasm.
“Wish you guys would have told me about the leg thing earlier. They broke. Both of them. And everyone else’s in the park broke too just from watching it happen. There are so many broken legs here," she wrote in the comments, adding that photos are split-second moments, and in this particular moment, she was lifting Luna onto her lap.
So, when should you give advice instead of biting your tongue? Some say only when the child is in clear danger. Otherwise, it might all just be fodder for badass mom responses, Teigen-style.