Would You Pee on Ikea's Pregnancy Test Ad for a Huge Discount?

If you think ancient Egyptians peeing on bags of barley as pregnancy tests was strange, well ... urine for a ride. Thanks to Ikea's new print ad, the pregnancy test game just got a little more thrifty (and awkward).
The popular furniture brand created a magazine crib ad that boldly states, "Peeing on this ad may change your life." Women are encouraged to pee on a marked, rectangular strip at the bottom of the page and go through the familiar wait. But this time, if the test is positive, a 50 percent discount appears right on the ad. So, lucky you gets to experience one of life's biggest moments with a Swedish retail giant!
A video explaining how the test works reads, "Ikea creates products for your everyday life for every life situation. This ad is all about that." We get that, we really do. But sometimes the only life-changing things we want are some Swedish meatballs and mashed potatoes.
The ad is running in Amelia magazine, one of Sweden's most influential magazines for women, and was thought up by Swedish agency Åkestam Holst, which had some amazing strategies in the past (like renaming products to show how they can fix marriages) and was even Adweek's International Agency of the Year for 2017.
But we're not quite sure if this test/ad hybrid was really thought through carefully (or if any of them have ever tried taking a pregnancy test before—because it can get messy).
On the one hand, expecting moms might be willing to pee on anything to get a good deal. Baby gear can get expensive and any chance at saving money would be a huge help to many families. On the other hand, just imagine women squatting over a magazine page and then handing the pee-soaked ad to the poor Ikea worker who just finished bathroom duty.
Yeah, not a fun situation.
Whether or not women will be up for it, the invention of the ad does have one cool thing about it. Because of the partnership between Ikea and Mercene Labs, which is known for developing and understanding surface-active materials, the new technology that went into the ad could have the potential to improve medical diagnostics. Like the new flushable pregnancy test, we're glad to see tech that'll give women more pees of mind.