Mom's Message to Newborn Son Before His Adoption Has Us Sobbing

One birth mom's tearful video for her baby boy before his adoptive parents arrived has touched the hearts of millions of people. In a raw moment of love, pain and hope all wrapped up into one, Hannah Mongie told her son how much she loved him and why she decided to place him for adoption.
On March 19, 2016, after Baby Taggart, aka Tagg, was welcomed into the world, the Utah mom asked for 48 hours after delivery to be alone with the baby. In the final hours of those two days, a special time that she was looking forward to all pregnancy, Mongie decided to create a video for Tagg, saying, "It's real and it's in the moment."
"Gosh, you're so cute. You're making this hard," Mongie told Tagg in the beginning of the video in tears (with us already crying right with her).
The now 21-year-old mom explained the story of how she and Tagg's biological father met. Beginning in 2013, the two became pen pals while he was away on his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission trip. After he returned in April 2015, the two dated for two months before they learned that Mongie was pregnant.
Both young with little to no college or work experience, they made the tough decision to place the baby with another family so he could have a stable home. Open adoption, even in all its complications, challenges and variations, would allow them to still be a part of Tagg's life.
At her 12-week sonogram, Mongie heard the baby's heartbeat for the first time. Because the birth father was in class and wasn't able to be there, she texted him a recording.
"He loved you so much from the very very beginning," Mongie recalled. "He ran out. He was so excited! From then on he couldn't be happier."
Two days after this heartwarming moment came heartbreak. Tagg's father's heart stopped at the age of 20, and he died suddenly of natural causes in his sleep.
"On the day your daddy died, I had a hard time even considering placing you with a different family when you were my last piece of [him]," Mongie told Tagg. "But one day I woke up, and I just knew that you were supposed to be with someone else."
She realized that she had to put her son's needs first.
"He will never have to think that I 'gave him up' or that I did not love him. He will always be able to know that I loved him more than anyone else in this world," Mongie wrote last week on the Love What Matters Facebook page, where it currently has almost 3 million views. "I hope anyone who watches this will be able to gain a new perspective on what the Birth Mom goes through. ... It is the FURTHEST thing from a heartless act. It shows the definition of love. "
The adoptive parents Mongie eventually found on Adoption.com and ended up with were Emily and Brad Marsh, who live just 10 minutes away from Mongie.
"I fell in love with them," Mongie said in the video, adding that she knew the Marshes would be the right fit from the start. "They were beyond anything I could have asked for."
She and Emily became good friends and even put his nursery together. Mongie now sees Tagg weekly.
Mongie's words have encouraged other parents who have placed their babies up for adoption to share just how much love it takes to make the decision.
"I just want you to know that I really, really love you so much, more than I loved any other human in the whole world. I made this decision purely out of love because I knew I couldn't give you what I knew you needed," Mongie told Tagg. "I hope your daddy's watching over us right now. ... This is the hardest part."