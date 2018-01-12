Mom's Message to Newborn Son Before His Adoption Has Us Sobbing

Lori and Craig Gertz longed for a larger family when they brought baby Ellie into their Long Grove, Ill., home. After seven miscarriages, they decided to adopt and were chosen to take guardianship of a little girl. However, as she grew, Ellie’s mood swings and unpredictable behavior made life at home scary for the family. Lori was pushed down a flight of stairs while eight months pregnant with daughter Talia, whom Ellie would later physically attack.

After several hospitalizations and many doctors, she was diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD). When Ellie told staff at her school that she was being abused at home, the Gertzes decided to give Ellie up. “I’m still grieving,” Lori told The Chicago Tribune.

Photo via Metrolic