Young Dad With Alzheimer's Hopes to Take Toddlers to Disney World to Make Memories

Florida is one of the most visited places in the U.S. Beautiful beaches, sunny weather and world attractions make this state perfect for families looking to have a fun vacation.

We all know a certain mouse gets the house crowded and, although Walt Disney World is a must-visit in Florida, there are other things to do and enjoy—from water sports, to educational activities, there is something for everyone.

Next time you're in the Sunshine, work some or all of these 10 amazing stops into your itinerary.

Image via: HauteFrugalista.com