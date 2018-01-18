Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
News

New Sensor Could Prevent Car Seat Deaths

byJan 18, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

On average, 37 children die each year from heat-related deaths after being left alone inside a hot car. Surprisingly, warm weather isn’t always to blame. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a car can heat up to dangerous temperatures very quickly, even when it feels cool outside.

Knowing this, why would anyone leave a child unattended inside of a car? Perhaps the better question is: What can the automotive industry do to help prevent this from happening in the future?

Earlier this week, Forbes reported on a newly released 2-D, 3-D and motion-analysis sensor from Israeli-based company Guardian Optical Technologies. The company claims that their sensors—designed to work in tandem with seatbelts, airbags and other built-in safety systems—can distinguish between people and objects, and can identify the location and physical dimensions of each person and object inside of the car. The technology is so powerful, in fact, that it can detect even the smallest of heartbeats.

So, what does this mean for parents?

Although “safer passenger-aware cars” are able to monitor, analyze and communicate everything going on inside the car (even without a direct line of sight), they aren’t babysitters; nor are they equipped to perform CPR, should something happen. Still, the technology is impressive and could help save the lives of forgotten children, pets or elderly passengers.

“We’re confident that Guardian Optical Technologies is uniquely positioned to help the auto industry build safer and more convenient cars, while at the same time empowering them to lower costs," said Michael Granoff, managing partner of Maniv Mobility, a company that invested in the product.

Gil Dotan, CEO of Guardian Optical Technologies, adds that this automotive freedom will create a new reality for the rest of the world, and his example is oddly fascinating.

"The cabin of a vehicle is transformed into our new office or living room," Dotan said. "Car makers are now making great efforts to adjust to this new reality where new commercial opportunities will emerge."

Related Gallery

Baby Superpowers

by Jun 13, 2012
1 / 10
Veer
1 / 10

... It's a baby? You might not think your baby has the powers of a crime-fighting superhero, but in reality, they're just being modest. From communicating with animals to underwater breathing, babies possess extraordinary abilities that we sadly lose in adulthood. For the first few years of your baby's life, however, what they can do will surprise and shock you. Read on to find out what the coolest baby superpowers are.

RELATED

Parents of 13 Malnourished and Shackled Children Fooled Family

Popular on Mom.me

The Kids
10 Life-Changing Tips to Make Your Home So Much Cleaner
News
Why This Breast Milk Photo Is So Mind-Blowing
Baby
10 Dark Parenting Truths We Never Talk About
Baby
Must Know Rules for Visiting a New Mom
The Kids
10 Signs You’re Not Done Having Babies
More from news

Kim Kardashian West Reveals the Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Decision
Jan 18, 2018

New Sensor Could Prevent Car Seat Deaths
Jan 18, 2018

Parents of 13 Malnourished and Shackled Children Fooled Family
Jan 17, 2018

Let’s All Take a Moment to Appreciate This Family Photo Fail
Jan 17, 2018

Why Are So Many Babies Dying in the United States?
Jan 16, 2018

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Welcome Their Third Child
Jan 16, 2018

Young Dad With Alzheimer's Hopes to Take Toddlers to Disney World to Make Memories
Jan 16, 2018

Mom's Message to Newborn Son Before His Adoption Has Us Sobbing
Jan 12, 2018

Would You Pee on Ikea's Pregnancy Test Ad for a Huge Discount?
Jan 11, 2018
More Results