Kim Kardashian West Reveals the Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Decision

byJan 18, 2018
Photograph by Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian West really wanted to carry her third child.

In a candid post on her app, the reality star and mother of three admits that the decision to hire a gestational carrier for her third baby, a daughter who arrived on January 15, was difficult but the only choice she really had. After enduring two high-risk pregnancies with her 4-year-old daughter, North, and 2-year-old son, Saint, due to preeclampsia and placenta accreta, Kardashian didn't want to take any chances.

"[W]hen I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn't safe for my—or the baby's—health to carry on my own," she writes.

That's when she and husband Kanye West decided on a gestational carrier, a woman the couple found through an agency, who has no biological connection to the baby. And just in case anyone had any questions, the woman was definitely not a surrogate—that is, someone who donates her egg as well as carries the baby.

"Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier," Kardashian confirms, "our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's."

But the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star reveals that the decision to use a gestational carrier isn't for everyone. In fact, Kardashian wrestled with the decision herself.

"Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it's the easy way out is completely wrong," she writes. "People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint."

That said, the mother of three says that she's grateful for the woman who helped the family add one more little girl.

"Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give," she writes. "The connection with our baby came instantly, and it's as if she was with us the whole time."

