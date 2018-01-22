Mom's Inspiring Post Flips Script on How We Talk About Our Postpartum Bodies

Remember how much fun working out was as a kid? Probably not, because you just thought of it as playing! And according to The Monkey Bar Gym, we could all learn a thing or two from our kids about making fitness fun.

These short workouts focus on using the natural motions that kids use to play, such as pushing, pulling, jumping and running. The best part is they offer a free, daily workout on their website with a list of exercise videos to show you how to do each move. (Site membership required, but it's free.)