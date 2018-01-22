Parents Don't Get Why Their Daughter-in-Law Won't Have Kids

Space out your pregnancies, says Dr. Dennis McGroary, an obstetrician at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. He recommends two years between pregnancies so women have the chance to replenish needed nutrients for pregnancy, and to get back down to their pre-baby weight. In addition, “There are more complications such as preterm labor and growth restriction of the fetus when pregnancies are less than two years apart,” he says. As always, though, talk to your physician.