Expectant Moms Could Avoid a C-Section, Study Finds

You are much more likely to deliver a baby via C-section today than even 20 years ago. In fact, the number of times the procedure was performed increased 60 percent from 1996 to 2009. In 2010, the Cesarean delivery rate was a whopping 32.8% of all U.S. births.

So we spoke to two experts on what to expect after a Cesarean birth: Helene Byrne, founder of BeFit-Mom, is a pre- and postnatal health and fitness expert, and author of the award-winning DVD "Bounce Back Fast! Post Natal Core Conditioning" and the book "Exercise after Pregnancy: How to Look and Feel Your Best"; and Dr. Kecia Gaither, maternal fetal medicine specialist and director of perinatal outreach at Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y.