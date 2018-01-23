There Have Been Two School Shootings, With Fatalities, in the Last Two Days

Six-year-old Noah Pozner's parents wanted to bury the young boy with letters of love from family who couldn't make the funeral, but since Jewish tradition calls for burial as soon as possible after a passing, it seemed impossible that the notes would get to Newtown in time for the funeral. But JetBlue made it happen, stepping in to fly the letters in from all over. Noah’s casket was overflowing with these loving goodbyes when he was laid to rest Monday.

photo via Inquisitr