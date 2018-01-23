There Have Been Two School Shootings, With Fatalities, in the Last Two Days

At just before 9 a.m. this morning, a 15-year-old student walked into Marshall County High School in western Kentucky with a handgun and started shooting. Within minutes, sheriff’s deputies had arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect—but not before he managed to injure 17 classmates. One student, a 15-year-old girl, died at the scene. And a 15-year-old boy died later at the hospital.
It’s the second school shooting this week. Just yesterday, a 16-year-old boy walked into his Texas high school cafeteria and opened fire as well. A 15-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas and appears to be “in good spirits” today, according to the Associated Press. It’s only January 23, and these two incidents now mark the 14th and 15th mass shootings of 2018.
But if you rely on Facebook for your news, it’s possible you had no idea these shootings had even occurred. A quick poll among Mom.me writers had several commenting that even though they follow major news networks on Facebook, they hadn’t seen a single story about these shootings.
It’s not that networks aren’t reporting the news. They absolutely are. But it seems as though Facebook may be hiding these stories from your feed. Mark Zuckerberg announced major changes to Facebook last week, declaring a desire to promote more positive interactions between family and friends. That means news stories might be getting far less attention these days.
But as moms, do we really want to be kept in the dark about something as serious as mass shootings? And especially about school shootings?
Yes, these issues can lead to heated debates. But imagine if it was your child who had died today. Wouldn’t you want people to know? Wouldn’t you want people working toward, and fighting for, some sort of solution?
Because what we’re doing now obviously isn’t working.
Two more children died today. At school—where parents are supposed to be able to trust they are safe. A kid walked in with a gun and started taking lives. Those young teens were sitting at school, getting ready to start their day, so many experiences still ahead for them to enjoy.
Details are still coming in. We don’t know much about the shooter’s intentions. But do those intentions really matter so much as the fact that this just keeps happening? That people, and children, just keep dying?
This is a uniquely American problem. Compared to other developed, high-income nations, the U.S. has a disturbingly high rate of firearm homicides. And now fewer people seem to even know when these shootings have occurred.
Have we really become so desensitized to this violence that we would rather just not know?
Now two families will be saying goodbye. And nothing about any of that is OK.
But if we remain silent, or worse, if we remain unaware, absolutely nothing is going to change.
And it could be any one of us getting that call about our child next.