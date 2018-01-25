US Denies Citizenship for One Twin Baby But Not the Other

One couple got the surprise of their lives when their two twin daughters were born—with completely different skin colors. Kylie Hodgson and Remi Horder were young and in love when they found out Kylie was pregnant. Both of them are mixed race, with white mothers and black fathers. When delivering, the first daughter born, Remee, was blonde and fair skinned. The second, Kian, born a minute later, was black with dark hair. The miracle occurred due to two different eggs being fertilized, with each egg inheriting different genes. "I'll explain it all to them when they get older about why they look so different," says Kylie.

Photo via Mesquita