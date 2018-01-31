Desperate Mom Calls 911 Saying She Has No Food for Her Kids

Most of the seafood that you buy at your local grocer will have a “Previously Frozen” sticker on it. Unless it’s from your specific part of the globe, that fish will have to be put on ice to travel any significant distance.

But here’s the thing: That seafood is often the exact same fish you’ll find still frozen in the freezer aisle, but marked up as much as 40 percent, according to Weight Watchers. All you’re paying for is the store thawing it out before they put a price tag on it. And why in the world would you want to pay for that? Buy frozen fish, thaw it at home and you’ll be eating the exact same thing.

