Tom Brady Criticized for Kissing His Son on the Lips Too Long

Feb 02, 2018
Here's a question we didn't think people would be obsessing over before the Big Game: Did Tom Brady go too far when he kissed his 10-year-old son, Jack? Yeah, we're a few days away from one of the most-viewed TV events in the U.S., but instead of debating whether the New England Patriots' star quarterback will end up with the most Super Bowl wins ever, some critics are giving Brady lip about, well, his lips.

The contentious moment happened in the Facebook documentary series about the pro athlete "Tom vs. Time." In the January 30 episode (right before the 10-minute mark), his son Jack pops his head around the door as Brady's getting a massage to ask if he could check on his fantasy team.

"What do I get?" the dad asked.

Jack gives his dad a kiss on the lips and heads for the door.

"That was like a peck," said Brady, who gave his dad a kiss after his Super Bowl win last year.

So, Jack returns and gives him a longer kiss.

People had some mixed feelings about the clip. Some couldn't believe what they saw, calling the kiss inappropriate and disturbing.

Others defended the dad, saying more fathers should show affection for their children and that people need to get their minds out of the gutter.

The kiss was so controversial that CBS even decided it was worth bringing in experts.

"If you kiss your kids too much, it's the wrong thing. If you kiss your kids too little, it's the wrong thing. If you hug too much—people need to back off and stop parent-shaming," Lyss Stern, a lifestyle and parenting expert, told CBS.

Carolyn Meyer-Wartels questioned the message Brady was sending with his physical actions, despite his good intentions.

"I don’t think affection should ever be tied in with a favor," the licensed clinical social worker told CBS. "You don’t do anything with your body because someone else is insisting that you do it in order for you to get what you want."

Kissing controversies have surrounded other celebrity parents before, including Victoria Beckham, Olivia Wilde and Hilary Duff. Somehow, we doubt Brady will be the last.

