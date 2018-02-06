Angry Moms Say Day Care Waxed Toddlers' Eyebrows Without Consent

Choosing the right day care can be one of the most stressful decisions parents make, even for those equipped with a list of things to look out for and personalized questions to help them in their search. For two Washington moms, their toddlers' eyebrows weren't something they would ever think to worry about—until now.
Last week, Alyssa Salgado dropped her 2-year-old daughter off at a day care at Columbia Basin Community College while she attended classes. When she went to pick up her daughter, she noticed a red mark in between the toddler's eyebrows but thought it was a scratch.
After getting a closer look at home, she was certain her daughter's unibrow was waxed. Salgado wrote in a Facebook post that when she confronted the director about it, the director laughed in her face.
"I am a mother," Salgado wrote. "Nothing like this should ever happen, and they had no right to touch my daughter at all."
Many of us know how painfully tear-inducing waxing can be. It's a pain Salgado didn't want her young child to go through.
"Imagine if this was your son or daughter and if they were waxing them," she wrote. "I can imagine her calling out, 'Mommy,' and I wasn't there to protect her. I failed her."
Another mom and student, Glenda Maria Cruz, who brought her 1-year-old son to the same day care, also said his eyebrows were waxed. In a Facebook post on the same day as Salgado's, Cruz said she never thought something like this could happen.
"I know a lot of you are going to say this is not a big deal but ... it is," Cruz wrote, adding that toddlers' skins are very delicate. "My son can't talk and I don't know what he has been through and it's really hard ... because he's just a baby. He can't defend himself."
Cruz said her concerns were also met with skepticism at the day care, where she said the person in charge denied the staff had anything to do with the waxing.
"I feel like a bad mom because I can't protect him when he needs me the most," she wrote.
According to the Tri-City Herald, the day care is operated by the nonprofit Boys and Girls Club.
"The Boys and Girls Club takes these allegations seriously and will work to support the investigation process," the organization said in a statement. "The Boys and Girls Club is committed to operating safe and supportive programs to serve the youth of our community, and has been recognized for providing quality programs serving youth of all ages."
The organization and the Washington State Department of Early Learning, the licensing agency for childcare centers, are currently investigating the allegations.